Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday through Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.