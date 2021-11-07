Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank
Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to
7 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.