Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Wednesday, Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.