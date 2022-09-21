Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night through Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.