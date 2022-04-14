Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, northwest winds around 10[knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.