Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank
Small craft advisory in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
Monday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to
5 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, east winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas
4 to 5 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to
5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots.
Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas
2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.