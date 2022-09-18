Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.