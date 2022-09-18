Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.

Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

