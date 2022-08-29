Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, Monday night south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knot in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.