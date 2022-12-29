Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.