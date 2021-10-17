Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Monday, northwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots.

Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.

Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

