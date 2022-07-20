Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.