Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.