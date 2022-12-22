Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
STORM WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
Friday, southeast winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.