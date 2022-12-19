Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday: West-by-northwest wind 20 to 24 knots, with gusts as high as 32 knots. Sunny. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Monday Night: Northwest wind 21 to 25 knots, with gusts as high as 35 knots. Mostly clear. Seas around 6 feet.
Tuesday: North-by-northwest wind 18 to 21 knots decreasing to 13 to 16 knots in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Tuesday Night: North-by-northwest wind 8 to 13 knots. Mostly cloudy. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday: Northwest wind 6 to 8 knots becoming west-by-southwest in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas around 3 feet.
Wednesday Night: West-by-southwest wind 7 to 9 knots. Mostly cloudy. Seas around 3 feet.
Thursday: South-by-southeast wind 9 to 12 knots becoming east-by-southeast 14 to 17 knots in the afternoon. A chance of rain. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday Night: East-by-southeast wind 18 to 21 knots increasing to 23 to 26 knots after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 knots. Rain. Seas 5 feet building to 9 feet.