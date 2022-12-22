Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 25 to 30 knots, increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain.
Friday, southeast winds 35 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 30 to 35 knots, diminishing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.