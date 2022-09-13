Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night through Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.