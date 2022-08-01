Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.

Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday and Friday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.

