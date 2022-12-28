Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15knotst with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.