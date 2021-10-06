Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank.
Thursday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest around 5 knots in the
afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas
around 2 feet.
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knotsd, with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.