Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank.

Thursday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest around 5 knots in the

afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas

around 2 feet.

Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night through Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knotsd, with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

