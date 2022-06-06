Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday. south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.