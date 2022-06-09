Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
Friday, southwest, winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.