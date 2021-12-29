Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knot, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of very light drizzle.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming north around 5 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 ft.