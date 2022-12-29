Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Sunday night and Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.