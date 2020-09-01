The race between U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III for a seat in the U.S. Senate was sure to be a nail-biter.
As of 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Markey was leading the state polls with 51% of votes, according to the Associate Press. Competitor Kennedy was behind with 49% of votes.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken endorsed the incumbent, stating in a Letter to the Editor to the Times that “since 2013, Senator Markey has been a friend to me, and the friend Gloucester needs in Washington.”
The final election results were not tallied by the Times’ deadline. To see the results of Tuesday’s state primaries, go to gloucestertimes.com.
In Tuesday’s primary, Democratic voters were leaning towards U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem for the U.S. House District 6 with 57% of votes, incumbent Eileen Duff of Gloucester for state Governor’s Council District 5, and Pamela Casey O’Brien of Saugus for county Register of Probate to move on to November’s election.
Incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante faced no opposition to continuing as state First Essex District representative.
On the Republican ballot, Kevin O’Connor was leading the charge to move onto November’s U.S. Senate race with 61% of votes, ahead of Shiva Ayyadurai, John Paul Moran was running for the spot for the U.S. House District 6, and incumbent Bruce E. Tarr of Gloucester had no challengers to his state Senate seat for the First Essex and Middlesex District.
When it came to casting votes, polling stations across the city weren’t much different than past years — other than masked wardens, traffic cones to distance voters, lots of hand sanitizer and the lack of bake sales.
As Warden Arley Pett stood outside Our Lady of Good Voyage Church to be interviewed Tuesday, at least three people varying in age trickled in to church to cast their vote.
“Here it is slow for voters coming in,” Pett said.
In order to keep areas clean, the city spent about $5,300 to hire locally-based Clean Pro to come and clean the voting booths and other high-touch areas throughout the day.
“The city asked us to help and we are happy to help,” said Lauren Brennan, the operations manager of the Gloucester cleaning service.
She explained that Clean Pro had cleaning technicians stationed at every polling location to sanitize each booth.
As of 2:30 p.m., Brennan explained that her technicians have reported back that things have “gone really well.”
“That is all you can ask for,” she said.
Clean Pro is slated to assist the city with the Nov. 3 elections as well.
Having done one round of elections in a pandemic, Brennan explained that in preparation for November “people need to wear their mask and be socially cognizant.”
At Gloucester High School, plexi-glass separated poll workers from voters and signs posted on the walls and floors instructed people of the new protocol due to the pandemic.
“There are all the COVID protocols that we are trying to follow with hand sanitizing, separating the booths, trying to separate people the best we can,” said Patrick Mclaughlin, the Warden for Ward 3 Precinct 2.
While this year poll workers are focused on managing space and people more than anything else, it has gone better than Mclaughlin expected.
“Everybody is cooperative and everyone kind of understands where we are which, in and of itself, was a journey for everybody,” he said.
As of 10:30 a.m. at Ward 3 Precinct 2, he said, 89 people had come to vote. At 3 p.m., that number bumped up to 207.
The whole experience of voting during a pandemic, for Gloucester resident Charlie Campbell, could be defined as a shrug.
“It is what it is,” said the 71-year old, a Gloucester High graduate who sees himself “older than dirt.”
“This whole thing is weird,” he said.
While polling stations still saw traffic for the state primaries, there were quite a number of voters that opted for mail-in ballots.
There were 5,824 requests for mail-in ballots from residents, City Clerk Joanne Senos said in an email to the Times.
Any other given election, City Hall would have residents trickling in around 8 p.m. to watch as runners made their way from polls to Kyrouz Auditorium to finalize the numbers.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic halting normalcy, City Hall closed its doors to the public at 8 p.m. and the final numbers for each election were posted on the city’s government website.
Results can be found at gloucester-ma.gov/885/Election-Results-and-Specimen-Ballots
