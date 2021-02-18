NEWBURY — Weeks after a powerful nor'easter ripped a massive U.S. Coast Guard buoy from the Merrimack River and deposited it onto Plum Island Beach, a local excavating company lifted the 13,000-pound beast off the sand Wednesday and placed it on a flatbed truck.
A driver for T.W. Excavating Corp. in Rowley then drove the buoy from Plum Island Center to the firm's Route 1 headquarters, where it will stay until the Coast Guard picks it up Friday, according to company co-owner Jesse Warren.
Warren said the Coast Guard will drive the buoy to its Portland, Maine, base, install a new chain, and then place the buoy back in the mouth of the Merrimack.
Warren was operating the excavator while his brother Joe was on the beach near 37th Street. Overseeing the recovery were the Newbury Police Department, the Newbury Emergency Management Agency and the town's Conservation Commission.
Joe Warren, according to his brother, was the operation's chief rigging engineer and responsible for making sure the buoy was ready to be lifted by the excavator and driven off the beach.
"Barring any malfunctions with the machinery, that's a standard recovery for us," Jesse Warren said, adding that the company's excavator is capable of lifting 35,000 pounds.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said it was imperative to remove the buoy before the snowstorm expected Thursday. With 4 to 7 inches of snow forecast, it would have made the job of removing the buoy even harder.
The operation began about 9 a.m. during low tide and by 10:30 a.m., the buoy had been driven away without incident.
"It went off without a hitch," Lucey said.
The buoy's 1 1/2-inch thick chain, which kept it anchored to the river bottom, snapped during the nor'easter, Lucey said.
The buoy had been anchored just east of the river's entrance and marked the northern side of the channel before it broke loose about Feb. 1 and ended up on the beach.
The Coast Guard was immediately tasked with not only retrieving its property but advising mariners the marker was no longer where it was supposed to be located.
After washing up on the beach, the buoy became an instant attraction — drawing hundreds of people each day. For many, the temptation to climb it became overwhelming. Others were satisfied with standing next to it for a photo.
