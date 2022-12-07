ROCKPORT — A English nanny, umbrella aloft, is ready to float into town this weekend.
Rockport Middle School is presenting the “practically perfect” 90-minute musical “Mary Poppins Jr.,” based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film, this Friday through Sunday.
The cast and crew of more than 40 students use dance and song to tell the story of young Jane and Michael, who have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. The new nanny uses magic and common sense to teach the family members to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “anything can happen if you let it.”
This musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
There will be a ten-minute intermission between acts. Refreshments will be available for sale, but no food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.
The production is led by Director Keith McCarthy, Musical Director Patti Pike, Technical Director and Choreographer Seania McCarthy, and Costume Designer Alicia Cywar.
Other local theater groups gave a hand, including Annisquam Village Players which lent set pieces and props, and the Rockport High School theater techs contributed parts of the set created for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Show times are Dec, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, are available at the door.
All performances are in the John Lane Auditorium on the Rockport Public Schools campus, 24 Jerden’s Lane in Rockport.