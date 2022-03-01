A day aftermost Massachusetts students returned to classrooms with a statewide mask mandate no longer in place, the Baker administration announced that children no longer need to mask up while riding in school buses or vans.
The state Department of Public Health published an updated advisory on Tuesday that does not feature a face covering requirement for bus and van transportation to and from schools and child care centers, aligning Massachusetts with federal policy changes rolled out last week.
On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer mandate masks on school buses and vans for both K-12 schools and for child care programs, affecting both public and private schools.
Gloucester schools and school buses are now mask-optional, said Superintendent Ben Lummis.
“We supports families’, students’, and staff choices on whether or not to wear a mask or face covering, he said in a letter to parents. “Masks will continue to be provided to any student or staff member who would like one.”
Schoolchildren in Manchester and Essex who returned to the classroom Monday after a weeklong vacation are also no longer required to wear face coverings indoors. Superintendent Pam Beaudoin told the School Committee on Tuesday night mask will be optional on buses, too.
Some districts, including Rockport, have decided to keep indoor mask mandates for students and staff in place for the time being. Rockport schools plan to go mask-optional on March 8 due to “potential adverse conditions” from the 13-day February break. With the eight-day buffer, school health staff will be able to properly review the district’s pool testing results taken on Feb. 28 and March 7.
Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow could not be reached Tuesday afternoon on whether masks will still be required on the districts’ school buses.
Masks remain required on some forms of transportation including public transit and flights as well as in health care facilities, but state and local officials have been steadily loosening mandates in recent weeks as cases and hospitalizations decline after a winter spike fueled by the omicron variant.