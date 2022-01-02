ROCKPORT — Masks are required in all public indoor locations in Rockport.
The 15-point mandate was passed unanimously at the Board of Health meeting held via Zoom Thursday night and went into effect on noon Friday. Board of Health member Dr. Bruce Cohen drafted the mandate, saying he based it on recent measures passed in Essex and Manchester.
"I think this is something for right now until the numbers go down and we hear that less people are testing positive," said board member Ruth George. "I'm seeing a lot of Rockporters with positive home tests and I'm concerned."
According to the mandate, face coverings may be removed if one is eating or drinking at a restaurant or performance venue, depending on the performance venue's own rules.
Businesses will be responsible for making sure their customers follow the mandate, including posting a "masks required" sign at the entrance. Employees will be required to warn customers who refuse to wear masks about the mandate. If the problem persists, employees must disengage from the situation and log the incident. Logged incidents may be reported to Board of Health office at covid19@rockportma.gov or 978-546-5000, ext. 4COVID.
Those who do not follow the mandate will receive a written warning from the Board of Health on their first offense. Second, third and fourth offenses carry $100, $200 and $300 fines, respectively.
Nearly 160 residents logged on to the Zoom meeting. During public comment, local business owners, including Cathleen Cahill of Katie's Gift Shop and Selectman Ross Brackett of Brother's Brew Coffee Shop, said the majority of their customers have already been wearing masks indoors. Brackett said he felt enforcing a mandate would only cause division in town.
The majority of speakers voiced their concerns with what they saw as government overreach, particularly regarding the penalties for those who don't comply.
"The government needs to get out of the way, not in the way," said Selectman Don Campbell during his allocated time. "There's no way I would ever go along with something like (the fines). It's just wrong."
Cohen, however, pushed back, saying a mandate without consequences serves the same function as a mere public advisory.
"I would be very surprised if it would need to be invoked, except for very rarely," said Board of Health Chairman Dr. Ron Newman. "I think people will do what's right."