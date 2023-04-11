The sighting of the one-footed piping plover Super Mom, and others like her on Good Harbor Beach during the last week in March, coincides with human activity there meant to help preserve and protect coastal shorebirds during the busy summer beach season.
That includes the installation of symbolic fencing made up of metal posts and yellow rope around the dunes with signs letting beachgoers know the “Restricted Area” is “a natural breeding ground for piping plovers.”
“These rare birds, their nests and eggs are protected under Massachusetts and federal laws,” the signs read.
The nation’s oldest seaport is taking extra steps this year to monitor and minimize disturbances to Super Mom and others of her threatened species of small, stocky migratory birds that have made the popular beach their summer home in recent years.
On Monday, the city announced it had entered into an agreement with Mass Audubon to help with the monitoring and management of coastal nesting birds, including piping plovers, on the city’s public beaches, according to a press release.
Gloucester said it has contracted Mass Audubon to oversee the presence of and minimize the disturbance of coastal birds, including piping plovers, and least, common and roseate terns.
Part of the agreement calls for Mass Audubon to “coordinate and cooperate with existing volunteer groups at the discretion of and in coordination with the city of Gloucester” as well as work with the city, the Department of Public Works, Animal Control, the Police Department and the Conservation Department for training, wildlife monitoring and weekly updates of nesting activity and signs of predation or human disturbance.
The base fee for services is $5,000, according to the agreement.
Much of the effort in recent years has rested with volunteer Piping Plover Ambassadors, city officials, public works personnel, animal control officers and members of Greenbelt who have helped enclose piping plover nests with wire cage “exclosures,” which keep predators out, but let piping plovers in.
The city said the partnership with Mass Audubon builds on the city’s efforts to protect the piping plovers that regularly nest along Gloucester’s beaches. Piping plovers were added to the U.S. Endangered Species List in 1986 and designated as “threatened” along their Atlantic coast range.
“As a nationally recognized organization, Mass Audubon staff will bring their expertise and knowledge to Gloucester’s beaches and be able to focus on this much-needed work to protect these vulnerable birds,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a statement.
“I want to thank the city staff for their dedication and commitment to safeguarding these small shorebirds and the engaged volunteers for their advocacy and support over the past several years. This partnership will help find the balance between protecting the piping plovers and ensuring beachgoers and visitors are able to enjoy our beautiful beaches,” Verga said.
Recently, the DPW and the Conservation Commission worked with Mass Audubon to install symbolic fencing and signage on Good Harbor Beach to let beachgoers know of potential nesting areas and share key facts about piping plovers.
In addition, dogs are prohibited from Good Harbor Beach from April 1 to Sept. 30, and at Wingaersheek Beach from May 1 to Sept. 30, annually.
This agreement with Mass Audubon includes work to deter predators, reduce human disturbances, increase public education, and regularly communicate and coordinate with city administration and staff. Mass Audubon will provide these services as part of its Coastal Waterbird Program until Sept. 30.
Local efforts
Piping Plover Ambassador, filmmaker, photographer and conservationist Kim Smith has in recent years spearheaded efforts to protect the plovers by having ambassadors steer foot traffic away from chicks while sharing information about the small shorebirds.
Smith, referring to partnership with Mass Audubon, said she was “positive and optimistic it will benefit the plovers.” She said the announcement came as a bit of surprise, as the ambassadors have been meeting all winter on ways to help manage beachgoers around nesting piping plovers.
“We don’t foresee doing anything different than we have been doing already,” Smith said. She said they are hoping to keep the lines of communication open with Mass Audubon.
“I’m hoping it’s a win for the plovers,” she said. “The more eyes on them the better, especially after the chick’s hatch.”
She said Mass Audubon will be doing site checks about four to five times a week.
Once the chicks hatch, the ambassadors plan to staff the beach taking hour-long shifts from sunrise to sunset. The issue with the small chicks is they like to forage along the water’s edge or at the creek. Ambassadors help escort the chicks, which are the size of marshmallows when they hatch, while asking beachgoers to be mindful of them. Ambassadors wear badges with pictures of the chicks to let folks know what to look out for.
“That isn’t going to change,” Smith said.
One milestone this spring is that Super Mom and Dad have returned and are already courting and bonding. Smith said they think this is the same pair that has made its way to Good Harbor Beach since 2016. She spotted the distinctive tracks of Super Mom in the sand early last week.
Super Mom lost the toes on her right foot two years ago when it became wrapped in seaweed and monofilament, Smith said. Still, the bird has adapted, surviving the round-trip migration of a couple of thousand miles twice, despite her handicap.
Last year, five chicks fledged on Good Harbor Beach, Smith said, the best result they had ever seen.
