The Boston-based Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative, which has several Gloucester members, is calling for sanctions to take a bite out of Russian fish imports because of the war in Ukraine.
The collaborative, which counts the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association as a member, said that in 2021, the U.S. imported $4 billion worth of Russian fish for processing, leading directly to jobs and paychecks for Massachusetts residents.
“Though Russia blocks imports of American fish,” the collaborative said, “our commitment to free trade and open markets allowed this one-sided relationship to bear fruit. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has forced our industry — and our nation — to decide between our ideals and our wallets.”
The collaborative called on elected officials to immediately sanction Russian fish exports into the U.S.
It was unclear what this would mean for Gloucester.
Mark DeCristoforo, the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative’s executive director, said in an email: “Of our major processors, each do about 1-2% of their business in Russian fish, so probably only about 5-8% of all the fish we process here is Russian. However, what’s more important is that we push our government to sanction Russian fish, which will cause the UK/EU (United Kingdom/European Union) to do so as well, which will result in serious economic losses for Russia.”
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, a nonprofit which promotes the New England fishing industry and assists active and retired fishermen and their families, said the statement from the collaborative came with consensus.
“They can’t think about profits over human suffering,” she said.
She said members who process Russian fish have given her the go-ahead to support the call for sanctions on Russian imports.
“We are saying in this and we are supporting this against our economy as a buyer of frozen imports,” she said. Sanfilippo said she did not know what the economic impact might be if sanctions are put in place.
“I’m sure it’s pretty big, not in Gloucester but in Boston,” she said.
She said she supports the people of Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s aggression.
“There is no words to describe, in 2022, we can still do things like this against us, against humanity.”
Al Cottone, a commercial fisherman and executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, said he was not sure what impact sanctions on Russian fish imports would have on Gloucester’s fishing industry.
“They are doing whatever they can to get on board with a sovereign nation that has been invaded,” Cottone said of the collaborative. “I know we import a lot of fish,” he said.
“For them to stop importing Russian fish is going to be significant.”
Collaborative member and commercial fisherman Tommy Testaverde, captain of the fishing vessel Midnight Sun of the Lisa T. Corp., said of sanctioning Russian fish imports, “We are definitely for it.”
“What Russia is doing to Ukraine, any way to help them out,” he said. Imports in general hurt the local domestic fishing industry and only serve to drive down prices, he said.
“We are happy to sacrifice our own economic interests for the interests of a people under siege,” the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative said.
The Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition declined comment on this initiative.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.