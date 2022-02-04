A seasonal sink gillnet closure to protect right whales will now apply to all Massachusetts waters, the state Department of Marine Fisheries announced Friday afternoon.
"Of particular concern was the potential co-occurrence of gillnet gear and right whales in Massachusetts Bay and off Cape Ann during April and early May," the department said in announcing the closure. "In recent years, right whale sightings data show right whales are increasingly using these waters during this time."
The expansion of the Jan. 1 to May 15 closure is effective for this calendar year. This closure previously only applied in Cape Cod Bay.
This closure is designed to mitigate the risk of a right whale becoming entangled in this fixed gear when they seasonally aggregate in and migrate through state waters.
Driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, right whales are more recently at risk from ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. The population of right whales was estimated at only 268 in the early 1990s before rebounding to a recent high of 481 around 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
But the species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, scientists say, with less than 100 breeding females among about 400 individuals remaining.
Right whales migrate along the Atlantic coast each year, arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod. They migrate south in the fall to give birth off Florida and Georgia.
Only a handful of new calves have been spotted by researchers in recent years, leading some to predict that the species could become extinct in the next two decades.
More information on the closure is available by visiting the website, www.mass.gov/marinefisheries.