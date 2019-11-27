Massachusetts is first state to ban tobacco, vape flavors

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.