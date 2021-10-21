BOSTON — New jobless claims in Massachusetts dropped last week as the state’s pandemic-battered labor market continued to rebound.
There were 4,553 new applications for state benefits filed for the week ending Oct. 16 — a decline of 344 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, 52,394 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the labor market — were filed in the week ending Oct. 9. That’s a decrease of 3,226 from the previous week.
Last week, there were also 1,022 fewer new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers who don’t qualify for state benefits. Only three new claims were filed for the federal program last week.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other federal jobless programs created by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — including a $300 per week extra benefit — expired Sept. 4.
To be sure, the Labor Department data shows only first-time unemployment claims filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Nationally, first-time unemployment claims also declined last week, with many businesses rehiring workers for the busy holiday season.
There were 290,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Oct. 16, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 122,000 to more than 2.48 million nationally for the week that ended Oct. 9, the agency said.
More than 3.2 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Oct. 2, the agency reported. That’s nearly 373,000 fewer than the preceding week.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits last year as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Baker’s administration has been forced to borrow more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims during the pandemic.
Red ink in the state’s trust fund is driving up insurance rates paid by employers, many of whom are still struggling amid the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker refiled a proposal to divert $1 billion from surplus revenues and pandemic relief funds to help pay down the unemployment trust fund deficit.
“Massachusetts has billions of dollars in surplus tax funds and federal aid, and it’s time for the Legislature to act and put taxpayer dollars to work for taxpayers,” Baker said in a statement.
Baker filed a similar proposal earlier this year as part of a supplemental budget, but lawmakers didn’t take action on the plan.
The state’s unemployment rate edged up slightly to 5% in August, according to state data. September’s jobless rate is expected to be released on Friday.
Meanwhile, employers are struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back economic growth.
A survey released last week by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 51% of all employers in Massachusetts could not hire enough staff in September, while more than 28% of available positions went unfilled.
Overall, about 67% of small employers said they were looking to hire new workers in September, according to the group’s report.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com