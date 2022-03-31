Massachusetts ropes in billions in federal research money

BOSTON — Massachusetts hospitals, universities and medical and biotech firms are continuing to rope in billions of dollars in federal research money.
The state received more than $3.3 billion in federal funding from the National Institutes of Health last year — the third largest allocation among states — for biomedical research and projects. The federal research money was divided among more than 5,700 projects statewide.
So far this year, the state's medical and biotech research facilities have received nearly $644 million in NIH funds. The amount of grant money the state has received through the agency increased by more than 37% since 2015, according to NIH data.
Funding from the NIH is tied to congressional districts. Not surprisingly, the 7th Congressional District received the largest share of NIH grants in 2021, totally more than $2 billion. The district includes Boston's teaching hospitals and Cambridge, which has a cluster of medical and biotech research firms.
Brigham and Women's Hospital received more than $357 million from the agency last year for research and development, as well as training.
The Broad Institute, Inc., a research hub at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received more than $181 million from the agency.
Among the nearly two dozen research projects at the Broad Institute that received funding last year is a study looking at how mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can weaken the impact of therapeutics that are being developed or repurposed for treatment of COVID-19.
In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of the Merrimack Valley, at least 48 research entities received more than $26 million from the federal agency last year.
In the 6th Congressional District, which encompasses Cape Ann and most of the North Shore, at least 15 companies shared nearly $19 million in NIH grants.
Among those awards was $1.1 million for Privio Technologies, a Peabody-based bio-tech firm that is using nanotechnology to treat oral cancer, which killed an estimated 10,000 Americans last year — roughly one person every hour.
"Despite recent advances in imaging, surgery, radiation, and systemic therapies, overall survival has improved only 5% in the last decade," the firm said in a statement on the grant award. "Therefore, there is a great need for treatments that can offer less toxic, more effective and affordable options for all patients with various socioeconomic backgrounds."
Glycologix, LLC, which is located in Beverly's Cummings Center, received more than $1.2 million last year to conduct clinical trials for a new treatment for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.
"There are few therapeutic options and approved treatments have met with limited success," the company said in its grant statement. "Hence, the 4 to 12 million Americans suffering with IC/BPS face a lifetime of chronic debilitating abdominal pain and other symptoms."
Merrimack College also received more than $1 million in NIH funding last year, according to the federal agency.
The grant money is being split between two projects at the college's North Andover campus, one studying how children’s diets and physical activity levels can reduce obesity and the other studying therapies for older adults who suffer from mitochondrial dysfunction, according to NIH filings.
Overall, NIH awarded more than $53 billion in research grants to states last year, according to the agency.
Advocates say the bio- and medical research funded by NIH is helping to saves lives and improve public health, but has a major impact on the local economy.
In Massachusetts, the $3.3 billion in NIH funding last year supported more than 40,000 jobs and contributed about $7.8 billion to economic activity, according to the group United for Medical Research. In the biotech sector alone, the funding supported more than 3,400 businesses in the state, the group says.
Chris Austin, UMR's president, said in a statement that research funding from the federal agency has a "critical impact on our economy, from supporting jobs and economic activity to fueling the fundamental research and discovery that keeps America at the forefront of biomedical innovation."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.