MANCHESTER — Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will present “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester.
Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits.
Trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators.
Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry.
North Shore Horticultural Society’s meetings are free to members. Nonmembers may attend for a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings; see nshorticulture.org for more information. There is free parking behind the church for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings.