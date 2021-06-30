Mayor accused of cutting line for vaccine

Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken tried to get a COVID-19 vaccine for herself and others before becoming eligible through the state’s vaccine rollout plan, according to the city's public health director.
The allegations are outlined in an April 22 letter to the city’s general counsel, Chip Payson, and Romeo Theken’s attorney, Lenny Kesten, from Meredith Fine, the attorney for Health Director Karin Carroll.
“The core principle of public health is equity and fairness,” Fine told the Times in an interview Tuesday. “This is essential to the public health mission and so when someone sets up a separate system for their friends or acquaintances, it distorts the delivery of public health services, it interferes with the public health departments' mission and operation, it is wasteful and it actually can be a danger when services are going to people who are not entitled to them instead of people are entitled to them.”
Jumping the line
After Carroll was informed by the state’s Department of Public Health that insurance counselors — such as SHINE counselors — were not eligible in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout on Jan. 26, Romeo Theken sent Carroll an email insisting that she should automatically qualify for a vaccine because she was a mayor who was dealing regularly with the public and “regularly seeing patients in their homes, at her City Hall office and in the grocery store.”
Romeo Theken, who has been a counselor for the SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) program for many years, added that she was providing translation services for Sicilian-speaking persons who needed assistance with the medical system
“How one person gets vaccinated because he cleaned a room of a COVID patient or others being in the area of the clinic qualifies, but what I do not as Mayor (which all Mayors should also have been vaccinated already, I know that myself is approachable all the time even when I’m at AGH I get stopped and there is no 6 feet ...” the mayor wrote in that Jan. 26 email to Carroll.
Fine said in her letter to Kesten that it is her client’s understanding that the mayor appealed to Gov. Charlie Baker unsuccessfully and contacted an employee of Beverly Hospital, who informed her that she should be eligible for a vaccine as a “community healthcare worker.”
It is unclear at press time who this hospital employee was.
At 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 27, Fine details in her letter, Romeo Theken applied online for a vaccine and described herself as a “health-care worker (clinical or non-clinical) including in-home care worker” and attested under the penalties of perjury that she belonged to the Phase 1 priority group.
Romeo Theken wrote in a June 28 statement that she canceled her vaccine appointment at the last minute, "given (the health director’s) extensive opposition."
“It is my understanding that I was one of the last mayors to receive a vaccine in the state, but it mattered more that I could continue to help people,” the mayor added. “This truly isn't about me.”
In her letter, Fine, who also represents mayoral candidate Greg Verga, said “This is yet another example of the mayor wasting department resources and distracting Health Department employees from their mission."
Jumping the line, for others
According to Fine’s letter, Carroll found out around March 15 that the mayor had obtained vaccine appointments for Public Works employees, school custodians and school bus drivers, “regardless of their priority level.”
Fine noted in her letter that Romeo Theken’s husband is a Public Works employee, but is uncertain if or when he received a vaccine.
Romeo Theken assured Carroll that she was making sure the employees were eligible for the shots. Three days later, a Public Works employee told Carroll that the mayor had called him to say a vaccine shot was available if he could get over to an out-of-town pharmacy.
The employee told Carroll that he did not think he was eligible for the vaccine.
The mayor’s relationship with an "out-of-town pharmacy" raised additional concerns for Carroll as Romeo Theken regularly arranged vaccines provided by the pharmacy without consulting the Health Department.
In March 2021, the letter reads, the state cut off the pharmacy’s access to vaccines because of the way the doses were being mismanaged, leaving a number of people without access to a second shot.
The mayor then sought 150 vaccine doses from state Secretary of Health and Human Services MaryLou Sudders. The request was approved and a Health Department designated an employee to drive to Brookline to pick up the doses.
“Between March 24 and March 26, 2021, Gloucester Health Department employees scrambled to ascertain who was entitled to the second shots,” Fine wrote. “The out-of-town pharmacy was not able to provide a definitive list of eligible persons.”
By March 26, the Health Department still did not have enough information to provide the second shots.
Four days later, Carroll informed the state’s Department of Public Health, the chair of the Gloucester Board of Health, and the mayor that she had received a list of 82 names from the pharmacy.
Carroll noted that several people on the list had already received their second dose elsewhere and she could no longer devote department resources to contacting every person on the list. The state Department of Public Health agreed to assist with scheduling second doses for whoever needed them.
“Ms. Carroll reasonably believes that several people on the pharmacy’s list, including a member of the mayor’s staff and a member of the School Committee, and their respective spouses, were below the appropriate priority level and should not have been scheduled for shots because they had Internet access and could schedule the shots themselves,” Fine wrote. “These appointments were intended for people without Internet access.”
In her June 28 statement, Romeo Theken said she "leveraged every resource and relationship I had to get people tested and vaccinated, I did it to save lives.”
“I did not want people to have to go to Danvers, Boston, or Gillette Stadium, but that is in fact what happened,” she added, “Why should we have to go off-island to get a vaccine?”
