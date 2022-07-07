City of Gloucester and Gloucester Public School officials released statements on Thursday to clarify a matter involving the venue for local student-athlete voluntary workouts that led to a widespread community reaction on social media.
A local blogpost stated that Gloucester High School athletes, mostly football players, were “removed” from working out at Good Harbor Beach due to a noise complaint filed by a resident that lives near the beach’s footbridge. The blog post did not outright state that city officials acted to remove the athletes from working out at the beach, but the contact information of several City of Gloucester officials was provided at the bottom of the post, which led to city residents contacting them.
Mayor Greg Verga and schools Athletic Director Bryan Lafata, however, both confirmed that athletes were not removed from working out at Good Harbor Beach by city officials.
“Our student athletes were not removed from or told to relocate from Good Harbor Beach,” Lafata said in a written statement. “In the past, these voluntary conditioning programs have used different venues around the city throughout the summer based on time, availability and the types of workouts.”
Verga said in his prepared statement that the program has his stamp of approval to continue workouts at Good Harbor if it chooses to do so and that neither his office nor the Department of Public Works prohibited the workouts from being conducted at Good Harbor.
“My office has no objection to the students returning to the beach,” Verga said in his statement. “We actually urge the swift resumption of the beach workouts.”
This week, the summer conditioning program, which has been run by former Gloucester High assistant football coach and head varsity girls lacrosse coach Mike Lattof, held a workout Monday at Good Harbor, when there was a noise complaint from a resident. Wednesday’s workout was cancelled because one of the volunteer coaches could not get to the workout due to a prior engagement. On Friday, the team will be back on the beach for a morning workout.
“No workouts were moved due to any noise complaints and nobody from the city directed us to move the workouts,” Lafata said. “Wednesday’s workout was cancelled because one of the volunteers could not be there. These voluntary workouts never spend 100% of the time at one venue. The program has been preparing to move its workouts off of the beach as it always does this time of year.”
According to Lattof, in July he typically shifts the workouts from the beach multiple days a week to either Stage Fort Park, Newell Stadium or behind the Gloucester High softball field to focus on footwork, making cuts and quickness, drills that are run on grass or turf and not on the sand. Workouts will still take place at the beach on occasion, especially on hot days, where Lattof has the athletes go through drills in the water to remain cool.
Gloucester High athletes have been working out at Good Harbor Beach, Stage Fort or Newell Stadium with Lattof for nearly four decades. The workouts usually begin as early as 6 a.m. as most high school kids have summer jobs during the day and some at night.
Lattof has returned to the summer strength and conditioning program for the first time since the summer of 2018. Workouts began in June at Good Harbor Beach near the footbridge and Nautilus Road side of the beach. A noise complaint, which was confirmed by the mayor and Gloucester officials, saw the workouts move to the middle of the beach, but due to the proximity to areas of the beach fenced off for the protection of nesting piping plovers, the workout was moved back to the Nautilus Road side.