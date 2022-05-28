Suzanne Egan is on track to return as Gloucester’s general counsel.
“Suzanne is a familiar face in the community, and her previous experience with the city of Gloucester will make this a smooth transition. We look forward to her joining the team and know she will do a great job,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a statement earlier this week.
The City Council voted Tuesday night to send Verga’s pick of Egan to the Ordinance and Administration Committee for its review and approval.
“Suzanne’s extensive experience in state and local government,” Verga wrote to the council, “including her previous work with the city of Gloucester, make her an ideal candidate for this position.”
Egan is a familiar presence in City Hall having worked for the city as assistant general counsel and then as general counsel from November 1993 to January 2015, according to her resume provided to the council.
Egan will take over for General Counsel Chip Payson, who was hired in January 2015 and served during the administration of former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and through the transition to Verga. His official last day is May 31, according to the mayor’s office. Egan’s salary will be the same as Payson’s, $135,219. Egan comes to Gloucester from her previous job as town counsel of North Andover.
“The City of Gloucester is a very special place for me,” Egan said in a prepared statement, “and I am honored to be returning as the city’s general counsel. I am looking forward to working with Mayor Verga, the City Council, all the dedicated volunteers on the boards and commissions, and the city staff.”
The general counsel serves as the chief legal advisor to the mayor, City Council, city departments, and boards and commissions.
Egan served as Gloucester’s assistant general counsel from 1993 to 2008, according to her resume, and general counsel from 2008 to 2015. After leaving Gloucester, she served as assistant city solicitor in Newton from 2015 to 2016 before heading to North Andover.
Among her professional experience on her resume, in North Andover she “negotiated $80 million dollar settlement for three Merrimack Valley communities impacted by Columbia Gas explosions.” She also negotiated a tax increment financing agreement/community partnership with Amazon regarding the siting of a 2 million-square-foot warehouse distribution facility.
In Gloucester, she managed the legal department and outside counsel and advised the mayor, city council, boards and committees on legal matters.
She “defended the city in superior and appeals court regarding its interpretation of an intermunicipal agreement for public sewer, and various other legal matters including: land use, wetlands act appeals, construction, contract, collective bargaining issues, employment, and environmental law issues.” She also negotiated contracts for the reconstruction of the Gloucester water treatment plant after it failed and there was a 28-day boil order for water in 2009.
Egan received her Bachelor of Political Science from Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, and her Juris Doctorate with honors from the School of Law at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.
Egan lives in Amesbury and formerly served on that city’s Conservation Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
