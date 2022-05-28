Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.