With Gloucester facing deadlines to comply with a state law requiring MBTA communities to create a multi-family zoning district, Mayor Greg Verga says it makes sense to update the seaport’s two-decade-old master plan at the same time.
Verga said one thing he heard when the City Council was debating local zoning amendments for housing earlier this year was the community wanted more process and public engagement. One thing that came up during his campaign for mayor and since was “Plan 2000 is now 22 years old and we do need a new master plan,” he said.
Verga is proposing a master plan update called a Comprehensive Planning Initiative or CPI, and it’s something he said won’t be done overnight. Verga said the city, like the nearly 70 MBTA commuter rail communities, has four and a half months, until Jan. 31, 2023, before it has to submit an action plan to come into interim compliance with the MBTA communities requirements.
“We are going to take our time to learn what we need to do,” Verga said.
Under final guidelines, the city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to comply with a state law requiring MBTA communities to come up with a multifamily zoning district.
The final guidelines presented to local officials during a webinar on Sept. 8 and contained in the City Council’s Sept. 13 meeting packet, broadly speaking, are similar those preliminary ones promulgated by the state Department of Housing and Community Development last year.
The law requires the creation of district of a minimum of 50 acres in commuter rail communities where multifamily housing would be permitted by right. It should have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, have no age restrictions and be suitable for families with children. It should be not more than a half mile from a commuter rail, subway, bus station or ferry terminal.
For Gloucester, the district’s minimum multi-family unit capacity, based on 15% of its 15,133 housing units, is 2,270, a number that has been seen before.
MBTA communities that fail to comply with the law would not be eligible for funds from the Housing Choice Initiative, the Local Capital Projects Fund, and the MassWorks infrastructure program. The approval of the action plan would allow Gloucester to be eligible for these funding sources in the interim.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow noted this is going to be a two-year-plus process regarding the MBTA communities work, and the council will not play a role until after the action plan is submitted in January.
Verga told councilors Tuesday night that noncompliance with the law did not appear to be an option. It was something mentioned during the Sept. 8 webinar on the law with officials.
“So, as it stands now, we are not compliant with this law,” Verga said. “When this all began, it seemed like it was a ‘choice,’ and opt-in. I think the secretary made it very clear, (Housing and Economic Development) Secretary (Mike) Kennealy during the presentation on the 8th that this is a mandate, it’s required. It’s a ‘shall,’ it’s a ‘must,’ fill in any of those words that you want.”
Verga said it’s his responsibility to make sure Gloucester meets state law.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, however, questioned the use of the term “guideline.”
“And we are using the word now, ‘guidelines,’ but it’s also a mandate, right?” Worthley said. “If I give my kids a guideline on when it’s time to go to bed, there’s things that get in the way of that, right? But if I were to mandate it it’s a different situation, so are we talking about guidelines or a mandate?”
Grow, chairman of the council’s Planning and Development Committee, said: “The issue is this has come up a lot in discussions. We are being forced to do this and while the overall plan is a mandate, how we get to that endpoint is up to us, and I think that’s where the importance of public input and discussion with the technical advisors and all the professional help that we can get to is that we need to find a compliant solution that works for our community. That’s the mandate.”
“It’s confusing,” Verga said, agreeing with Worthley, but he said Kennealy reiterated on Sept. 8 this is a mandate. “I think there is no mistake where’s the state’s coming from, but that’s why we need to take it slow to make sure what we do is compliant.”
Worthley pressed Verga on whether the city was going to be in compliance.
“It’s not up to me,” Verga said. “It’s up to you guys. We have to put forward what it takes to get into compliance and then the City Council … will hold the public hearings and take the votes. I have to do the first step, the action plan, you guys have to take the action.”