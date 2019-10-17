The Rose Baker Senior Center is now open as a warming center for residents without power, the mayor said.
"The Senior Center has power, heat, cots, water/food and will be staffed by a paramedic," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken annouced this evening. "If this location is utilized we will remain open overnight; if unoccupied at 9 p.m. we will close and re-open at normal business hours tomorrow. CATA is available to provide transportation from your home to the Senior Center until 9 p.m. Please call 978-283-7916 to coordinate pick up."
The city's emergency management team -- mayor's office, DPW, Police, Fire, and Harbormaster -- met throughout the day Thursday working on preparations for this possible multi-day event, she said.
"At this time, we are still experiencing a significant number of power outages throughout the city. We remain optimistic that power will be restored soon but are waiting for our evening update from National Grid," Romeo Theken said. "We encourage anyone without power and/or heat to seek shelter with family and friends.
The mayor said any additional important updates will be posted on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.