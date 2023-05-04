During a recent School Committee meeting, Mayor Greg Verga spoke about the need to sharpen pencils when it came to the schools’ proposed fiscal 2024 budget — given his budget and the schools’ are about $659,000 apart.
Verga, a member of the School Committee, spoke after Superintendent Ben Lummis recapped the schools’ proposed $50.398 million budget during an April 26 meeting.
“It’s a more significant increase than in the past,” Lummis said of the schools’ proposed 7.25% increase. “Typically we are in the neighborhood of a 2.75%, almost 3% increase.”
The School Committee, including Verga, voted to hold a public hearing on the school budget on May 10, at 7 p.m., on Zoom.
The schools have proposed a $3.41 million increase from the $46.988 million in spending contained in this academic year’s budget.
However, the mayor’s newly released city budget calls for $49.739 million in school spending, an increase of $2.75 million from fiscal 2023, or a 5.85% increase.
This works out to be a $659,000 budget gap.
Verga said he wanted to set “realistic expectations.”
“I’m going to support this number for going out to public hearing,” Verga said. “But I’m not going to say right here I’m committed to fulfilling it later on.”
Verga spoke about how the School Committee in the past fought against a state education aid funding formula “which was ridiculously skewed against us for Chapter 70, but the city has always funded the School Department in spite of it to the best of their abilities and I would argue in recent years, they funded it very well and far above the foundation budget.”
Verga said when the Chapter 70 formula was fixed last year, “we didn’t correct down our typical support for the School Department. This year, it’s a different time so I think there’s going to have to be some pencil sharpening, but, you know, we’re close, but we are not quite there yet.”
He said there are two battles to be waged, one regarding the budget his office puts out “and then what the (City) Council ends up voting.”
Earlier in the meeting, Lummis outlined increases related to COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the schools. Gloucester, he said, is dealing with an increase in the number of students with “significant and complex needs” exceeding the capacity of its special education programs.
The schools’ are also seeing historic staff shortages, just as other districts are.
Despite this, the schools want to improve the O’Maley Innovation Middle School and career and vocational technical education programs at Gloucester High.
Lummis said the schools are facing a $1.8 million increase in special education costs, a $1 million increase in transportation costs, and a $400,000 hike in health insurance premiums.
Salary increases and adjustments amount to a $1.595 million, while the increase to help strengthen O’Maley would cost $420,000. Improvement to the high school’s vocational program would require a $150,000 increase.
The total in increases amounts to $5.365 million, but Lummis outlined some significant offsets, including staffing and salary adjustments of $420,000 and the use of Circuit Breaker money to offset Special Education Transportation increases of $975,000, among them.
The schools are also looking to replace grease traps at O’Maley and Gloucester High by tapping a city Capital Reserve Account for $275,000. The bottom line, after all the offsets, would be a $3.4 million increase.
Lummis noted that the increase in state education aid, due to the Student Opportunity Act, would be $1.675 million. Meanwhile, he said, the state has determined the increase in Gloucester’s local contribution should be $1.725 million, with the two figures adding up to the request for the funding increase of $3.4 million.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.