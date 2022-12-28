During a COVID-19 social-distanced inaugural on Jan. 1, 2022, in the Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall, Gloucester’s new mayor, Greg Verga, heard Island Cowboy John Jerome sing one of his favorite songs, “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles’ George Harrison.
Verga, a musician who plays bass and guitar, used the song’s theme of a reset for the 399th in America’s oldest seaport while also emphasizing that he only had 22 months to get things done.
“For the next 729 days, I will wake up with just one mandate, to make Gloucester a better place tomorrow than it is today,” said Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor, bearing in mind not only things that need to be done tomorrow, but what he needs to do for those like his two grandchildren to make Gloucester a better place.
Fast forward one year, with the seaport heading into its 400th year, Verga sat down to talk about his first year in office.
“I think we’ve done pretty well,” Verga said. “That’s still the mantra because, you know, my grandson just started kindergarten in September, so that’s what I think about. It’s not like, you know, ‘How’s Gloucester going to be while I’m in office?’ It’s like, ‘No, how’s Gloucester going to be 20 years from now when my grandson’s older and he’s starting his family’.”
“It’s actually still super-motivating to get up and come to work,” said Verga, who won election to his first term against former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in November 2021.
“I think some people are surprised that I’m actually here doing the 8-to-5 thing, but you can’t really do it remotely,” Verga said. It’s also a job that sees him busy with his wife, Kellie, attending events off hours and on the weekends. “I try to get to as many places but it’s also within reason.”
He knows he can’t be everywhere all the time. He said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, now lieutenant governor-elect, advised him when he took office: “You have to make time for yourself.” He said Driscoll, who has become a mentor, recalled that in her first six months in office, she tried to attend everything. But in the end, Wednesdays and Saturdays became family time for her.
Looking back, it has been an eventful year in the seaport. There was a power failure on the first day Verga took office followed by a winter storm, he said. There was a massive water main break on Western Avenue, a blade fell off the Applied Materials’ wind turbine in the Blackburn Industrial Park and a large brush fire consumed much of Poles Hill over the summer during drought conditions.
Some accomplishments:
- Verga earmarked $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the “decades-old problem” of the need for a secondary wastewater treatment facility at the plant on Essex Avenue. Federal and state regulators will no longer be providing waivers to operate the plant without one. Cape Ann officials and lawmakers are also investigating whether the facility might become a regional one.
- At the end of fiscal 2022, Verga asked for a supplemental appropriation of $300,000 for paving. This fiscal year, the city’s paving budget was increased from $60,000 to $350,000. The city is also putting $3 million in ARPA funding toward roads. The state also provides approximately $680,000 in Chapter 90 funding for road repairs. The city launched the Private Road Working Group to study issues around private roads in need of repairs.
- in Gemma Wilkens, a staff planner in the Planning Division. Noted Verga, “63 miles of coastline, it’s a huge issue.”
- Out-of-town beachgoers signed up for beach passes online, which Verga said cut traffic and generated revenue in line with prior seasons.
Verga said the Comprehensive Planning Initiative to update the seaport’s master plan will be “big” over the next year and a half. The master plan update grew out of debate over proposed zoning amendments last spring and a state law requiring MBTA communities like Gloucester to craft multi-family zoning in the vicinity of their transit stations.
“People’s concern about the zoning amendments that went through last spring and summer and the multifamily zoning related to the MBTA, I think it’s legitimate concern,” Verga said. “I personally don’t like the one-size fits all that the state has forced upon us.”
Verga said he has been telling opponents of the MBTA zoning that submitting the city’s action plan is not a choice but a state mandate. The city has until Jan. 31 to submit a plan which lays out how the city might come into compliance. The ball will then move to the City Council, which will have until the end of 2024 to vote on the zoning.
