Mayor Greg Verga wants to free up some “free cash” to fix Gloucester’s streets now and into the future.
The idea comes out of recommendations by the mayor’s Private Road Working Group. The group has been looking into the city’s many private roads and the city’s response to those that are in disrepair, given state law forbids permanent fixes but does allow temporary patches. Among its recommendations, presented to the City Council on Jan. 10, are ways to increase the amount of money the city has to fix roads in general.
The advisory group’s work led Verga to ask the City Council to change the city’s formula for allocating free cash to set aside 10% of it each year for paving.
“The Private Roads Working Group put forward reasonable and thoughtful recommendations to start addressing the private road issue, and I want to thank them for their presentation at City Council this week,” Verga said in a statement to the Times on Friday.
“This new funding allocation is a direct result of their work and is the next logical step,” Verga added. “It builds on the work we have already done to improve our city’s roads, including the free cash allocation last fiscal year and the increased paving budget for this fiscal year. The new funding allocation will grow over time and allow us to take on more and larger projects than we have been able to do in the past.”
Verga seeks to tap a portion of the city’s certified free cash by the state Department of Revenue’s Division of Local Services, which this year is $4.3 million as of July 1, 2022.
In a memo to Verga, city CFO John Dunn suggested the 10% free cash allocation be steered toward an already established miscellaneous paving capital project fund.
Dunn recommended reducing the contribution to the city’s Capital Project Stabilization Fund from 40% of free cash to 35%, and decreasing the amount retained as unreserved free cash from 30% to 25% to fund the paving allocation.
This year, 10% of free cash would generate $378,783 for this paving fund.
The new paving fund free cash allocation requires the approval of a supplemental appropriation by the City Council, with six votes needed to pass. The matter has been forwarded to the council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee.
Verga brought up this new funding formula during a presentation by the Private Road Working Group on Jan. 10 as it discussed how to find more money for road repair and maintenance.
Resident and group member Bill Hellmuth said members advocated setting aside 5% of free cash for road repairs by decreasing the capital expense allocation from 40% to 35%.
Verga said he took things one step further by reducing the unreserved free cash allocation from 30% to 25% to also put toward road repairs.
Paving and road repairs have been a priority over the past year, Verga said, as he recalled the City Council had voted for $300,000 last year to supplement the road repair budget, and in this fiscal year’s budget, the road repair line item was increased from $60,000 to $350,000.
On top of that, Verga is allocating $3 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief recovery funds for road repairs.
He said the new free cash paving fund will give Public Works Director Michael Hale “a little more of a cushion to work with as needs arise.”
“In my personal opinion, as we become more and more of a tourist destination, we should have good roads,” Hellmuth said.
“We all agree,” said Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4 and who served as a member of the working group.
