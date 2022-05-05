Mayor's first budget projects a 6.3% increase

Gloucester's fiscal 2023 budget schedule

May 18, 9 a.m.: Budget and Finance Committee to review smaller departments and revolving funds (on Zoom).

May 25, 9 a.m.: Budget and Finance Committee to review larger departments such as Police, Fire, the DPW, Community Development, debt service, other assessments and revenues, among others (on Zoom).

May 26, 5p.m.: Budget and Finance Committee to review the School Department’s budget (on Zoom).

June 7, 7 p.m.: City Council budget public hearing.

June 14, 7 p.m.: Passage of the fiscal 2023 budget.