Earlier this month, Mayor Greg Verga took some time off the Island to travel to another island, Sardinia, the second-largest island in the Mediterranean, for 10 days.
The mountainous Italian island is located off the coast of Italy, to the south of the French island of Corsica.
The mayor’s absence had City Council President Val Gilman filling in for him at a number of events.
Verga traveled to Sardinia with his wife, Kellie, brother Steve Verga, and his wife, Almiris. The couples had won the bid for the trip at an auction to benefit Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.
The couples had been planning a trip to Florida together to visit relatives when the world shut down for the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“Obviously, COVID postponed that,” Verga said.
Before the auction, the couples had started to plan a trip to Aruba.
“And then, after this, we were like, all right, forget Aruba, we are going to go to Sardinia, instead,” he said. “So, we did, and it was great.”
They took a flight from Boston to Barcelona, Spain, and from there they took a small plane to Sardinia's capital, Cagliari.
The trip was a lot of fun, he said, though he said he was not much of a beach goer. Verga laughed: “I did go to the beach one day and I got burnt.”
Putting on his mayor’s hat while in Sardinia, Verga noticed they had an interesting system of recycling.
“Basically, every day of the week, Monday through Saturday or Monday through Friday, you are putting something else out, so it’s like compost one day, glass one day, plastic one day, paper one day and trash, so there were these five bins that we had to put stuff into, and they compost a lot, like napkins and things like that.”
He also took note of how people drive.
“Let’s just say the drivers over there are very interesting,” Verga said. “You’ve seen the movies.”
Verga said he was able to decompress. He said he had asked Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill not to call or text unless it was at the level of a fire or worse. “And they kept to that.”
Before he left, they went over his schedule with Gilman.
“And it was like, ‘oh my God,’ for the 10 days I was gone we sent her to 12 different things,” he said.
Gloucester has a sizeable population that can trace its roots to Sicily, but the mayor mentioned that when he recently helped his uncle Jimmy and aunt Rosie Verga celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary and his uncle’s 96th birthday at City Hall on June 12, he learned from his uncle that there are those in Gloucester who can trace their roots back to Sardinia. (The celebration came with citations to the couple from Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and they were joined in City Hall by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, according to a Facebook post.)
“We were mentioning the trip and he mentioned a couple of Gloucester people who are from Sardinia,” Verga said.