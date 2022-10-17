Shuttle buses are back to replacing train service between Rockport and Beverly.
The buses will run through Dec. 18. During that time, crews will carry out planned construction on this stretch of the Newburyport/Rockport line as part of a signal improvement project.
The first batch of shuttle bus riders left Cape Ann Saturday. Shuttles are free and ADA accessible, but bikes will not be allowed on board.
The project will add new Automatic Train Control systems to the MBTA’s existing signal safety system, according to the project’s website. ATCs send signal indications to train operators that, along with physical signal lights alongside tracks, alert them of potentially unsafe conditions.
ATCs are federally required to be included in the MBTA’s Positive Train Control (PTC) safety system. This system automatically slows or stops a train if crews onboard do not respond to an alert, according to the website.
The project is part way through its second of two phases. The MBTA has already added new ATCs to 20 miles of the Newburyport/Rockport line, all of the Fitchburg line with the exception of its Wachusett extension, the Lowell line and all lines out of South Station. This work is still underway on the Haverhill line.
The entire project is expected to be complete by 2024.
The work between Beverly and Rockport will not change how the crossing at Washington Street in Gloucester operates, said Alana Olsen Westwater, a spokesperson for commuter rail operator Keolis.
Gloucester's city council unanimously declared emergency measures for that crossing in late August. The move came after multiple drivers reported on social media that the crossing gates there had fallen on their cars or trapped them.
“Since the initial concerns about the Washington Street crossing, Keolis and the MBTA have worked closely with local elected officials, adjusting crossing operations, maintaining and upgrading infrastructure and finalizing a plan for new pavement markings and improved signage,” Olsen Westwater said.
This isn’t the only work underway on the Newburyport/Rockport line. Crews began rebuilding Lynn station earlier this month, prompting Lynn riders to use free shuttle buses between Lynn and Swampscott until a temporary platform is built.
Commuter rail fare gates at North Station also went into effect on Oct. 1. Now, passengers have to use their mTicket, Charlie Card, paper ticket, Amtrak ticket or active military ID to enter and exit the station’s concourse through the gates.
Children under 11 will still be allowed to enter for free.
“The new gates will eliminate platform-door ticket checks and offer a more consistent experience for passengers on all lines,” the MBTA said in a statement.
Passengers will still have to show their commuter rail tickets once they board their train, the MBTA said.
Those who exit their train at North Station without a valid form of fare must buy one through the MBTA’s mTicket app or from a staff member at the gates, the MBTA said.
