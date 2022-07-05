Riders of the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line should expect some shake-ups this season as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority embarks on making various improvements.
Two projects constitute this summer’s “critical signal work,” as described by MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, which are expected to cause some service changes. After this work, the MBTA will move on to capital projects, including in Gloucester.
The North Station Terminal Area Signal System Improvement Project will replace the out-of-date, relay-based system that move MBTA commuter rail and Amtrak trains in and out of North Station with modern microprocessors. With this improved technology, trains will require less maintenance and have fewer delays.
In addition, two new track crossovers will be installed to improve operations through the terminal area.
The work will cause service charges, affecting riders on the Newburyport/Rockport, Haverhill, Fitchburg, and Lowell commuter rail lines. Service updates will be announced on the MBTA’s social media accounts.
The second project will add Automatic Train Control technology to the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line. ATC works as part of the federally mandated Positive Train Control system, which detects potentially unsafe conditions on the tracks and slows down or stops the train if engineers do not respond to the alert. South Station Commuter Rail lines had the technology installed in 2020, and the T is now working on North Station lines.
With these improvements, the MBTA will be able to move on to major capital projects. Work to replace the second bascule on the Gloucester drawbridge over Annisquam River and the Commercial Street Bridge in Lynn will begin at the end of summer. In addition, MBTA will replace the drawbridges that stretch over the Charles River by spring 2023.
“The critical signal work taking place this summer at the North Station terminal area helps the T to upgrade the kinds of behind-the-scenes signal infrastructure that riders might not see every day, but can have an enormous impact on their commutes,” Poftak said in a prepared statement, “I want to thank our north side commuter rail riders for their patience this summer while we accomplish this important work.”
For the latest information on service updates, impacts, alternatives and schedules, visit mbta.com/NorthStation, mbta.com/CR and mbta.com/alerts/commuter-rail.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.