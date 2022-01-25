BOSTON — The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education agreed Tuesday to phase out two of the MCAS science exams offered to high schoolers, even as some members voiced concerns about the signal that decision might be sending.
Students need to meet the state standard on one science test to earn the competency determination required to graduate. Citing the costs of test development and “continued low and declining participation” in the chemistry and technology/engineering tests, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley recommended eliminating the two tests in the spring of 2024.
Schools will continue offering biology and introductory physics MCAS tests, and Riley said in a memo to the board that students will still be able to take chemistry, engineering and technology courses.
Riley said the move won’t have an overall impact on science and technology curriculums in the state’s public schools.
“Eliminating these two MCAS test does not mean eliminating courses in chemistry and technology/engineering,” Riley wrote in a memo to board members ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “Students will continue to have opportunities to take chemistry and technology/engineering courses in high school.”
Only 3% of students who took a science test in 2019 opted for chemistry and technology/engineering, with the vast majority taking either biology or introductory physics tests, he pointed out.
He said the declining participation has not had an impact on the number of students taking courses in those fields. In the previous school year, 23,594 students took technology or engineering courses, while another 67,814 students took chemistry.
Board member Paymon Rouhanifard called Tuesday “a sad day” and said he considered his vote to scrap the tests “a vote of acquiescence.”
“I believe deeply that you measure what you value and would posit that we are implicitly devaluing chemistry and engineering,” he said.
The board agreed to the move on an unrecorded voice vote, with Michael Moriarty in opposition. He said he voted no “expecting it to pass but understanding why it shouldn’t.”
Education Secretary James Peyser said he “reluctantly” supported the change, calling it a reflection of the test participation numbers.
“I want to make sure we’re not sending an unintended signal to the field that these subjects don’t matter or that all of the sciences don’t matter, and I think the reality is we need to initiate a variety of different strategies and programs in order to continue to support and strengthen high-quality coursework across all the sciences, including assessments,” Peyser said.
Responding to a question from parent representative Mary Ann Stewart, who said she wanted to hear more about the state’s vision for “improving the whole science experience,” Riley said Massachusetts received an innovative assessment grant from the federal government and is working on a new science assessment for the lower grades.
He said that idea will “hopefully” move on to the upper grades after time as well, “but these things take time.”
“It’s much more inquiry-based, it’s much more application-based, and it’s a different way of assessing kids,” Riley said.
Each year more than 70,000 students take the MCAS, the benchmark standardized test in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years. Students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate high school.
The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
Critics of high-stakes testing in public schools are making a renewed push to scrap the MCAS exams, arguing that the decades-old assessments are exacerbating racial and other inequalities.
There are several proposals pending before the Legislature to scale back the testing, including one that would end the requirement tying high school diplomas to the MCAS exam taken by 10th-graders.
Supporters of the move, which include teachers’ unions, say Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only 11 states that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
Gov. Charlie Baker has defended MCAS and education reforms he says have made Massachusetts schools the envy of the nation. He has vowed to be “aggressive” in upholding the state’s use of testing and other diagnostic tools amid the push to scrap the testing system.
Material from Christian M. Wade, who covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites, and the State House News Service was used in this report.