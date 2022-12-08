MCAS results for Gloucester High 10th graders for 2022 lagged behind state results when it came to the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in English and math, according to a recent presentation by the schools’ assistant superintendent.
In English, 45% of Gloucester High 10th graders met or exceeded expectations compared with 58% who did so statewide on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests.
In math, 41% of GHS 10th graders met or exceeded expectations, while that number was 50% statewide.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello gave the presentation on MCAS results covering a time when the schools were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic before the School Committee at its meeting on Nov. 30.
The results came from tests administered to Gloucester High students who were in the 10th grade in the spring of 2022.
“For the high school, I want to point out that this is the first year that the 10th graders last spring took an MCAS for ELA (English language arts) and math since the seventh grade because of COVID. So they are really coming back from the pandemic, so it’s nice that we’re back, but there has been a large gap, so as you can see, we are kind of restarting our goals here, right.”
There were no tests administered in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Breaking down the English results further, 3% of Gloucester 10th graders exceeded expectations, compared with 9% statewide.
In addition, 42% of GHS 10th graders met expectations, while 49% did so statewide. Another 47% of the 10th grade partially met expectations, while statewide that number was 34%. Finally, 9% of Gloucester High sophomores did not meet expectations, while that number was 8% statewide.
In math, 7% percent of Gloucester High 10th graders exceeded expectations, while 11% did so statewide. Another 34% of GHS sophomores met expectations, lagging just behind the statewide results at 38%.
Another 47% of the sophomores partially met expectations while statewide that number was 40%. Finally, 12% of Grade 10 students did not meet expectations while the statewide average was 10%.
Pasquarello, the former East Gloucester Elementary School principal, also looked at participation rates when it came to comparing scores for 2019 before the pandemic, 2021 during the pandemic, and this past spring.
For instance, in English Language Arts in 2021, 65% of 10th graders met or exceeded expectations, compared with 47% in 2019 and 45% in 2022.
However, Pasquarello pointed out that participation rates for English tests administered in 2022 and 2019 was 98%, while the participation rate was only 83% in 2021 during the pandemic.
Because the MCAS tests are a graduation requirement, the 10th graders had to come to school to take them, and several chose not to because they were going to school remotely out of safety concerns, she said.
Pasquarello said participation rates could impact scores, making scores hard to compare from one year to the next.
Pasquarello said looking at MCAS scores from year to year is good information to have, but in doing so, the schools are comparing different cohorts of students. The schools also want to focus on student growth, looking at how each cohort performs over time.
When it comes to measuring the student growth percentile, Pasquarello said the state says 40% to 60% represents typical growth. But in trying to fill achievement gaps in coming out the pandemic, Pasquarello said school leaders want growth to be closer to 60%
In 2019, the mean student growth percentile for students in the high school for English was 48%, while in 2022 it was 40.2%, just meeting the typical growth measure. For high needs, low-income and students with disabilities, the student growth percentile was below 40%.
“That’s a concern,” Pasquarello said. “We need to be higher in our student growth, particularly in those areas.”
The mean student growth percentile in math was 50.4% for high school students in 2022.
“We are right where we want to be on a typical year,” Pasquarello said. “Coming out of the pandemic we want to be higher.”
