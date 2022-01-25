BOSTON — State education leaders are considering plans to scrap two MCAS subject exams amid rising costs and dwindling interest.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is recommending that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education eliminate two of the four MCAS subject tests for chemistry and technology/engineering. The board is expected to vote on Riley’s proposal at its Tuesday meeting.
Under the proposal, the chemistry and technology/engineering tests would be offered for two more years but would be phased out by spring 2024. The state would continue to offer MCAS subject tests in biology and physics.
Riley cited a lack of participation in the two MCAS exams and rising administrative costs as reasons for eliminating the tests. He said the move won’t have an overall impact on science and technology curriculums in the state’s public schools.
“Eliminating these two MCAS test does not mean eliminating courses in chemistry and technology/engineering,” Riley wrote in a memo to board members ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “Students will continue to have opportunities to take chemistry and technology/engineering courses in high school.”
Only 3% of students who took a science test in 2019 opted for chemistry and technology/engineering, with the vast majority taking either biology or introductory physics tests, he pointed out.
He said the declining participation has not had an impact on the number of students taking courses in those fields. In the previous school year, 23,594 students took technology or engineering courses, while another 67,814 students took chemistry.
Each year more than 70,000 students take the MCAS, the benchmark standardized test in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years. Students in the 10th grade are required to pass the math, English and science exams to graduate high school.
The tests are also designed to identify underperforming schools and districts as candidates for state intervention.
Several years ago state education officials reworked the MCAS to align the exams with federal education standards known as Common Core, after a brief experiment with a different academic assessment system, called PARCC.
Last year, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to ease MCAS graduation requirements for the class of 2022 amid pandemic-related disruptions. The move allowed students to qualify for graduation by passing relevant English and math courses.
Meanwhile, critics of high-stakes testing in public schools are making a renewed push to scrap the MCAS exams, arguing that the decades-old assessments are exacerbating racial and other inequalities.
There are several proposals pending before the Legislature to scale back the testing, including one that would end the requirement tying high school diplomas to the MCAS exam taken by 10th-graders.
Supporters of the move, which include teachers’ unions, say Massachusetts has become an outlier as one of only 11 states that require students to pass a test to graduate from high school.
Gov. Charlie Baker has defended MCAS and education reforms he says have made Massachusetts schools the envy of the nation. He has vowed to be “aggressive” in upholding the state’s use of testing and other diagnostic tools amid the push to scrap the testing system.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.